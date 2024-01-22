Musa Motha Wows the Judges on AGT Fantasy League

Musa Motha wows the judges and the audience on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League on Monday, January 22, 2024.

“I have so much respect for you as a person and as an artist, you are exceptional,” said Simon. “You have reach such heights,” said Howie.

“We need to see more of this and you do it so elegantly,” said Mel B.

Watch his performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.