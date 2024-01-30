Loren Allred sings “Over The Rainbow” AGT Fantasy League Semifinals

Loren Allred sings “Over The Rainbow” on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League Semifinals on Monday, January 29, 2024.

“That was a masterclass, that’s how you do it,” said Simon. “You are giving us all the feels, you sounded so beautiful,” said Heidi.

“You can sing anything,” said Mel B. “I loved it, you are amazing,” said Howie.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.