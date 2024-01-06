LIVESTREAM: Golden Disc Awards 2024 GDA at Hello Live, TikTok, YouTube

The 38th Golden Disc Awards is set to happen at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on Saturday, January 6, 2023.

Performers lineup at the Golden Disc Awards 2024 includes Seventeen, New jeans, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, STAYC, LE SSERAFIM, Parc Jae Jung, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, LA POEM, KEENA (FIFTY FIFTY) and YB.

How to watch the “GDA” Golden Disc Awards 2024 Live Stream Online?

The 38th Golden Disc Awards is expected to broadcast live in Korea, Japan and Indonesia and other countries in Southeast Asia. The event is also expected available to watch at JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4 and on its official Live streaming channel online.

Golden Disc Awards 2024 will be globally streamed online in partnership with Hello Live steaming platform. Viewers can purchase the livestream package which includes access to Red Carpet Live Streaming, Awards Live Streaming, Real-time AI Subtitle Service and Replay for 5 Days.

It is not yet known if the “GDA” Golden Disc Awards 2024 will be streamed online on TikTok and YouTube.

Red Carpet starts at 19:00 KST followed by the awards ceremony at 20:30 KST.

The 38th Golden Disc Awards “GDA 2024” will be hosted by Astro’s Cha Eunwoo and Sung Si-hyung.

The Golden Disc Awards is presented annually by the Music Industry Association of Korea. The event recognizes music artists for their outstanding achievements in the music industry in South Korea.

