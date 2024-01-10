LIVESTREAM: Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 CCMA 2024 Live

The Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 “CCMA 2024” will happen tonight at BEXCO, Busan, South Korea on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Performers lineup at CCMA 2024 includes NCT DREAM, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ZEROBASEONE, AKMU, STAYC, imase, KISS OF LIFE, NiziU, RIIZE, Kyoungseo, Parc Jae Jung, Lee Chanwon and Hwasa.

The show will be hosted by SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk, Seun (STAYC) and Seok Matthew (ZEROBASEONE).

How to watch the CCMA 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 Live Stream Online?

Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 is expected to be broadcast live via domestic channels SPOTV and STATV. For outside Korea, broadcasting will be available via “wishyouTV” by Viaje Korea and Circle Music Awards official livestreaming channel.

The Circle Chart Music Awards, formerly known as the Gaon Chart Music Awards, are a major music awards ceremony that is presented annually in South Korea by the Korea Music Content Association primarily based on the commercial performance of the songs and albums based on the national music record chart, the Circle Chart.

