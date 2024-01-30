Kodi Lee sings “Journey of You and I” on AGT Fantasy League Semifinals

Jan 30, 2024 Sherry Ann Guzman America's Got Talent, Television 0


Kodi Lee sings original song called “Journey of You and I” and gets the Golden Buzzer form Howie on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League Semifinals on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Kodi Lee sings "Journey of You and I" on AGT Fantasy League Semifinals
Kodi Lee sings “Journey of You and I” on AGT Fantasy League Semifinals

“What a beautiful love letter to your mother, it was a beautiful,” said Heidi. “You are the biggest gift,” said Howie.

Kodi Lee is going straight to the finals of AGT Fantasy League competition.

Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Kodi Lee’s performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.

About Sherry Ann Guzman 2561 Articles
Shean is a television and entertainment editor at Zeibiz. She loves traveling and writing. She's based in United Kingdom. Email | Facebook