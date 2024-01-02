Kodi Lee sings “Change” on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League

Kodi Lee sings original song called “Change” on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League on Monday, January 1, 2024.

“It’s a different vibe, I love the song its perfection,” said Heidi. “That’s amazing,” said Howie. “You surprised us in a positive way, you are great artist and a great person,” said Simon.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.