Junior New System Amaze Judges on AGT Fantasy League

Junior New System amazes the judges and the audience on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League on Monday, January 15, 2024.

“That was just fantastic,” said Mel B. “This is the only dance group I’ve ever seen in the world who do what they do which makes you stand out,” said Simon.

“When you do a flip and you land on those heels, it’s insane, how can you land on those heels,” said Heidi. “It’s amazing,” said Howie.

