Jon Dorenbos Wows on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League

Jon Dorenbos wows with amazing card magic trick on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“You have personality, you are an amazing performer, you are the best,” said Simon. “You are truly a champion,” said Howie. “You are just incredible,” said Mel B.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.