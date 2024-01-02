America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Fantasy League January 1 Episode

America’s Got Talent Fantasy League premieres tonight Monday, January 1, 2024!

America’s top rating talent show America’s Got Talent is back tonight for a special series called Fantasy League.

The judges face off for the first time ever as they draft dream teams of fan favorite contestants from all over the world to compete for Golden Buzzers and studio audience votes until one act and one judge come out on top.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

PERFORMANCES

Kristy Sellars impress the judges

“You do something completely different,” said Simon. “That was really good,” said Mel B. “That was a winning performance.” said Howie.

Jon Dorenbos wows with amazing card magic trick

“You have personality, you are an amazing performer, you are the best,” said Simon. “You are truly a champion,” said Howie. “You are just incredible,” said Mel B.

Shadow Ace WOWS the judges with amazing hand shadows

“That was genius, it made you realize how difficult it is,” said Simon.

“I could not stop laughing, you bring so much joy, I absolutely love it,” said Mel B.

“You have 230 million clicks online before, I think you will double it with this performance,” said Heidi.

V.Unbeatable delivers NEVER-before-seen moves

“You guys are incredible. You go higher than ever before,” said Heidi. “I was screaming a lot,” said Mel B. “I think this was a step up,” said Simon.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

