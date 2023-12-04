WATCH: Alden Richards & Sharon Cuneta visits It’s Showtime

Alden Richards and Sharon Cuneta graced the stage of ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime” today, Monday, December 4, 2023.

The duo, who are set to star in an upcoming film, took the opportunity to promote their collaboration during the visit.

Alden Richards, a former host of GMA Network’s “Eat Bulaga,” stepped into ABS-CBN territory for the special appearance, marking a rare occurrence in the industry.

Watch the video below.

