Tronsmart Sounarc K1 Takes Portable Karaoke Entertainment to the Next Level

Tronsmart introduces the Sounarc K1 Karaoke Party Speaker, setting a new standard for portable audio experiences. Boasting an impressive array of features, this ultra-portable wireless speaker is designed to be the life of the party.

Powerful 150W Stereo Sound and Dynamic 2.2 Channel System

Step into a world of immersive sound with the Tronsmart Sounarc K1. Its powerful 150W stereo sound, coupled with a dynamic 2.2 channel system, ensures a rich audio experience that will keep the energy high at any gathering.

Dual Rechargeable Wireless Microphones

The Sounarc K1 comes equipped with not just one but two rechargeable wireless microphones, providing the freedom for duets and group performances. No more cords or limitations – just pure, wireless karaoke fun.

Long-Lasting 18-Hour Battery Life and Built-in Power Bank

With an 18000mAh battery that lasts up to 18 hours, the party doesn’t have to stop. Additionally, the built-in power bank feature lets you keep your devices charged while enjoying your favorite tunes.

Versatile Connectivity Options

Connectivity is key, and the Sounarc K1 delivers on all fronts. With USB, AUX, U Disk, TF Card, and Bluetooth options, you can easily play music from various sources, catering to everyone’s preferences.

Live Streaming and Monitoring Capabilities

For the tech-savvy entertainers, the Sounarc K1 offers live streaming and live monitoring features, making it an ideal companion for content creators, musicians, and performers.

Dazzling RGB Lights for a Visual Feast

Transform any space into a dance floor with the vibrant RGB lights that sync to the rhythm of the music. The visual spectacle adds a dynamic element to your karaoke nights or impromptu dance parties.

IPX6 Waterproof Rating for Durability

No need to worry about unexpected splashes or light rain – the Sounarc K1 is equipped with an IPX6 waterproof rating, ensuring the fun continues regardless of the weather.

Sounarc K1 Unboxing, Review and Sound Test

Exclusive Offer on Shopee: Grab Yours for Only P7,999

The Tronsmart Sounarc K1 Karaoke Party Speaker is now available on Shopee at an exclusive price of P7,999. Don’t miss the chance to own this ultimate portable karaoke entertainment system and take your parties to the next level.

Elevate your gatherings, make memories, and bring the music wherever you go with the Tronsmart Sounarc K1. Order yours now on Shopee and let the celebration begin!

