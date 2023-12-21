Tito Mars Faces Backlash for Alleged Face & Body Shaming

Tito Mars, a TikTok content creator, is facing significant backlash following allegations of face and body shaming. The controversy erupted after Tito Mars posted a video that seemed to be offensive to individuals dealing with skin and body image issues.

In the viral video, Tito Mars suggested that before using expensive and high-quality makeup products, ensure that your face is smooth and clear. He also stated that wearing expensive and fashionable clothes does not necessarily translate to looking good if the person wearing them is overweight and appears unkempt.

Currently, Tito Mars’s TikTok account appears to have been taken down, presumably in response to the negative reactions from both the public and well-known personalities who criticized the content.

