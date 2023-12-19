The Voice Recap Tonight: Top 5 FINALE Results, Winner Revealed December 19, 2023 Episode

The Voice Recap Tonight – Who won The Voice 2023 Season 24? The results are in and winner will be revealed at the Finale tonight, Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Last night, the Top 5 including Lila Forde from Team Legend, Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar from Team Reba, Mara Justine and Huntley from Team Niall performed two songs to earn votes from the public.

Tonight, they will return to the stage for the last time and perform a duet with their coach. One will be named as champion and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the show.

Who do you think will be the winner? Write your prediction on the discussion box below.

PERFORMANCES

THE RESULTS

5th PLACE:

4th PLACE:

3rd PLACE:

2nd PLACE:

THE VOICE SEASON 24 WINNER:

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.