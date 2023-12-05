The Voice Recap Tonight: Top 12 Elimination Results, Top 9 Revealed December 5, 2023 Episode

The Voice Recap Tonight – Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 12 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 12 becomes Top 9. Three artists are in danger of leaving the competition after performing on the Live Shows last night.

The Top 12 facing the elimination tonight are Azán, Lila Forde and Mac Royals from Teal Legend. Huntley, Nini Iris and Mara Justine from Team Niall.

Bias, Tanner Massey and Kara Tenae from Team Gwen. Ruby Leigh, Jordan Rainer and Jacquie Roar from Team Reba.

Who do you think will be eliminated and who will move to the Semifinals next week? Write your prediction on the discussion box below.

Also Read:

The Voice Top 12 Elimination Results

TOP 9

ELIMINATED

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.