The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 9 Semifinals December 11, 2023 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 9 Semifinals of The Voice Season 24 for December 11, 2023 Live Shows performances.

The Top 9 contestants of The Voice Season 24 perform for America’s vote on Monday. They perform a solo song and a Taylor Swift duet with two fellow semifinalists.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

Ruby Leigh from Team Reba sings “Country Roads Take Me Home”

Huntly, Mac Royals, Lila Forde sings “Exile” by Taylor Swift

Bias from Team Gwen sings “Bless the Broken Road”

Jacquie Roar from Team Reba sings “Alive”

Jordan Rainer from Team Reba sings “Ol’ Red”

Jacquie Roar, Nini Iris, Mara Justine sings “Don’t Blame Me” by Taylor Swift

Huntley from Team Niall sings “Way Down We Go”

Mara Justine from Team Niall sings “Parachute”

Ruby Leigh, Bias, Jordan Rainer sings “Mean” by Taylor Swift

Mac Royals from Team Legend sings “Love T.K.O.”

Nini Iris from Team Legend sings “No Time to Die”

Lila Forde from Team Legend sings “River”

UPDATING…

