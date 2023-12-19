The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 5 Finale December 18, 2023 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 5 Finals of The Voice Season 24 for December 18, 2023 Live Shows performances.

The Top 5 contestants of The Voice Season 24 perform for America’s vote on Monday. They perform two songs tonight, a up-tempo song and a ballad song.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

Jacquie Roar from Team Reba sings “More Than a Feeling”

Lila Forde from Team Legend sings “The Weight”

Mara Justine from Team Niall sings “Turning Tables”

Huntley from Team Niall sings “Another Love”

Ruby Leigh from Team Reba sings “Suspicious Minds”

Jacquie Roar from Team Reba sings “Nights in White Satin”

Lila Forde from Team Legend sings “Across the Universe”

Mara Justine from Team Niall sings “Piece of My Heart”

Ruby Leigh from Team Reba sings “Desperado”

Huntley from Team Niall sings “Higher”

UPDATING…

Also Read:

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live