The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 12 December 4, 2023 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 12 of The Voice Season 24 for December 4, 2023 Live Shows performances.

The Top 12 contestants of The Voice Season 24 perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer perform a song they chosen so perform.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

Jacquie Roar from Team Reba sings “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”

Nini Iris from Team Niall sings “Lovesong”

Kara Tenae from Team Gwen sings “Love”

Tanner Massey from Team Gwen sings “Thnks fr th Mmrs”

Lila Forde from Team Legend sings “Closer to Fine”

Ruby Leigh from Team Reba sings “You Lie”

Huntley from Team Niall sings “With a Little Help from My Friends”

Azán from Team Legend sings “Ex-Factor”

Jordan Rainer from Team Reba sings “Stranger in My House”

Mara Justine from Team Niall sings “Lose Control”

Mac Royals from Team Legend sings “I Can’t Make You Love Me”

Bias from Team Gwen sings “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”

UPDATING…

