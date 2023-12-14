SB19, &TEAM Performs “GENTO” at Asia Artist Awards 2023

SB19 performs “GENTO” with &TEAM during the Asia Artist Awards 2023 “AAA 2023” at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Watch their performance on the video below.

SB19 is a special guest performer at the historic Asia Artist Awards “2023 AAA” held in Philippine Arena on Thursday. Among other perfumers are NewJeans, Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor, STAYC, NMIXX, Zerobaseone, Stray Kids, BSS, ITZY, The Boyz, Kwon Eun-bi, and &Team.

SB19, along with Lim Young-woong and NewJeans, won the Hot Trend Award in the Music category.

The Asia Artist Awards select winners by recognizing notable contributions and achievements by South Korean artists in Asian television, film, and music made throughout the past year.

For more 2023 Asia Artist Awards 2023AAA news and update, bookmark out website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.