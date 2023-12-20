Ruby Leigh & Reba McEntire sings “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” on The Voice 2023 Finale

Ruby Leigh and Reba McEntire sings “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” duet on The Voice Season 24 Top 5 Live Finale on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Watch their performance on the video below.

How to vote for your favorite artists on The Voice?

To vote, download The Voice official app on Apple Store and Play Store. Fans can also vote at nbc.com/voicevote.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.