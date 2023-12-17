Ronaldo Valdez Dies: Veteran Actor Passes Away at 76

Ronaldo Valdez, father of celebrities Janno Gibbs and Melissa Gibbs, passed away on Sunday, December 17, at the age of 76.

The entertainment world mourns the loss of seasoned actor Ronaldo Valdez, who breathed his last on Sunday, December 17, at the age of 76. ABS-CBN News reported that the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) confirmed the sad news on Sunday afternoon.

Details surrounding Ronaldo Valdez cause of death remain unclear.

Valdez’s illustrious career in show business began in the mid-1960s when he was discovered by Dolphy. Since then, he carved a niche for himself in numerous films and TV series, including the 2017 movie “Seven Sundays” and the 2018 series “Los Bastardos.”

Beyond the screen, Valdez was recognized as the first Filipino Colonel for the renowned fast-food chain “KFC.”

His most recent television stint was in the 2022 series “2 Good 2 be True,” where he portrayed “Lolo Sir” alongside Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The passing of Ronaldo Valdez evokes sorrow among fans and colleagues alike, as they reflect on his substantial impact on the entertainment industry. His artistic legacy is sure to endure in the hearts of those who cherished his work over the years.

As the Filipino entertainment community grapples with the loss of this revered actor, heartfelt condolences are extended to Valdez’s family and friends during this challenging period.

