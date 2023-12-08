Reggae Singer Kokoi Baldo Passed Away

Kokoi Baldo, the esteemed reggae singer and Season 2 contestant of The Voice Philippines, has passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Kokoi Baldo Cause of Death

The renowned reggae singer from Bacolod met an untimely demise in the early hours of December 8 following an accident on Circumferential Road in Barangay Mandalagan around 1:00 AM.

At the age of 44, Baldo gained recognition as a participant on “The Voice of the Philippines” in 2014. Recognized for his unique reggae style, he leaves behind a musical legacy that deeply resonated with fans. The community mourns the loss of this exceptionally talented artist.

Rest In Peace Kokoi Baldo