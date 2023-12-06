Reba McEntire sings “Seven Minutes In Heaven” on The Voice

Reba McEntire sings her latest single titled “Seven Minutes In Heaven” on The Voice Top 12 Elimination Results show on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Watch her performance on the video below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.

