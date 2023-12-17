Powerball Results: Winning Numbers Saturday, Dec 16, 2023

Powerball Results – Here’s the Powerball Winning Numbers for Saturday, December 16, 2023!

The Powerball jackpot continues its ascent, reaching a staggering estimated $543 million with a cash option of $272.2 million for the upcoming Monday drawing. The excitement builds as no lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers in the Saturday night drawing, leaving the substantial jackpot up for grabs.

Winning Numbers Saturday, December 16, 2023

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 3, 9, 10, 20, 62, with the Powerball being 25. Despite the anticipation, no participant managed to match all six numbers to claim the jackpot.

However, there were two fortunate players from New Jersey and Wisconsin who matched all five numbers except for the Powerball, securing a $1 million prize each. The Double Play numbers for the same draw were 9, 39, 41, 46, 65, and the Powerball was 3. Unfortunately, no tickets matched all six Double Play numbers.

The Monday drawing promises a colossal jackpot of $543 million, with a cash option tempting players with $272.2 million.

Powerball Drawing Schedule

Tune in to catch the Powerball drawings, taking place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 11:00 PM ET. You can follow the live broadcasts or watch on participating TV channels to experience the thrill firsthand.

For those interested in the Double Play, a special drawing is scheduled for around 11:35 PM ET, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

Remember to secure your tickets before 9:58 PM ET as the deadline for purchases approaches. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the anticipation and excitement surrounding the Powerball drawings!

How to Play Powerball

For those unfamiliar with the game, a Powerball ticket costs $2, and participants can add the Power Play option for an additional $1. The Power Play multiplies non-jackpot winnings. Another option, the Double Play, offers a second chance at winning $10 million for an extra $1.

What’s at Stake

Players only need to match one number, the Powerball, to win a prize starting at $4. While no one claimed the jackpot on Saturday, the excitement continues to grow, making Powerball one of the most captivating lottery events.

Future Updates

For the latest Powerball Results and updates, please visit the official Powerball website or reliable news sources.