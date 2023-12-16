PCSO Lotto Result Today Sunday, December 16, 2023

PCSO Lotto Result Today – Here’s the result of the Grand Lotto 6/55, Lotto 6/42, Swertes 3D Lotto and EZ2 2D Lotto for today, Sunday, December 16, 2023.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced the much-anticipated Lotto results today, revealing the life-changing numbers that have made dreams come true for fortunate individuals across the country.

Below are the the winning numbers for today, Sunday, December 16, 2023

6/55 GRAND LOTTO RESULT Winning Number 25-20-24-28-06-09 Jackpot Prize 500,000,000.00

6/42 LOTTO RESULT Winning Number 38-42-14-34-27-31 Jackpot Prize 12,277,242.80

6D LOTTO RESULT Winning Number 7-8-9-7-6-5 Jackpot Prize 724,376.00

3D Swertres RESULT Winning Numbers 2:00 PM 8-4-9 5:00 PM 5-5-9 9:00 PM 6-8-6

2D EZ2 RESULT Winning Numbers 2:00 PM 30-01 5:00 PM 24-01 9:00 PM 20-21



This page will receive daily updates! Be sure to bookmark or save this link for future PCSO Lotto results!

It’s important to note that the results provided are unofficial. To ensure accuracy, it is strongly recommended to cross-check these results with the official source. You can verify them at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Official Lotto Result Page, which can be accessed here.

The PCSO, a symbol of hope and charity in the Philippines, continues to use the proceeds from these Lotto games to fund various programs, including medical assistance, educational initiatives, and disaster relief efforts. The agency’s commitment to serving the Filipino people remains unwavering, ensuring that every ticket purchased contributes to noble causes that uplift communities nationwide.

The PCSO Lotto game serve as a reminder that luck favors those who dare to dream and take a chance, bringing a touch of magic to the lives of those who believe in the power of possibility.

How to Play PCSO Lotto

Playing PCSO Lotto is a captivating experience that has the potential to be both exhilarating and life-altering. Whether you’re a newcomer or someone looking for a quick overview, this comprehensive guide will take you through the process of participating in PCSO Lotto, providing you with the opportunity to compete for the jackpot.

Select Your Preferred Game:

PCSO offers a diverse range of Lotto games, each with its own set of rules and prize structures. Popular choices include Ultra Lotto 6/58, Grand Lotto 6/55, Super Lotto 6/49, Mega Lotto 6/45, Lotto 6/42, 6D Lotto, Swertres 3D Lotto, and EZ2 2D Lotto. Your task is to opt for the game that aligns with your preferences and offers the jackpot size that you desire.

Obtain a Play Slip:

To participate in PCSO Lotto, a visit to an authorized PCSO Lotto outlet is necessary. Once there, you’ll find play slips specific to your selected game. These slips allow you to choose your numbers and specify the number of combinations you wish to play.

Select Your Numbers:

Different Lotto games have unique guidelines for number selection. In most cases, you must choose a set of numbers from a designated range. For example, in Ultra Lotto 6/58, you need to select 6 numbers from a range of 1 to 58. Some games allow manual number selection, while others offer a “Lucky Pick” option, generating random numbers for you.

Specify the Number of Combinations:

Determine the number of combinations you want to play. Keep in mind that each combination typically involves a separate payment, so consider your budget and the level of risk you’re comfortable with.

Purchase Your Ticket:

Once you’ve filled out your play slip with the chosen numbers and the desired number of combinations, present it to the PCSO Lotto outlet attendant. Pay the required amount for your ticket(s). It’s crucial to safeguard your ticket as it serves as your proof of participation.

Be Aware of the Draw Schedule:

Each Lotto game adheres to its own draw schedule. Make sure you’re aware of the draw times and the ticket sales closing time to secure your entry into the jackpot competition.

Observe the Draw or Monitor PCSO Lotto Result

Tune in to the official PCSO draw broadcast on television or visit the PCSO website to watch the live draw and see if your numbers match the winning combination.

Claim Your Prizes:

In the event of a win, you can claim your prize from a PCSO branch or an authorized Lotto outlet. The claiming process may vary based on your winning amount, so it’s advisable to consult the PCSO website or reach out to their customer service for guidance on prize redemption.

Play Responsibly:

While PCSO Lotto is indeed thrilling, it’s paramount to approach it with responsibility. Set a budget for your Lotto ticket expenses and adhere to it. Keep in mind that winning is never guaranteed, and it’s crucial to play for enjoyment while understanding that the odds may not always favor you.

Now that you have a grasp of how to participate in PCSO Lotto, you can join the ranks of countless Filipinos who try their luck daily. Whether you’re pursuing the elusive jackpot or simply relishing the thrill of the game, may your selected numbers bring you good fortune.

PCSO Lotto Draw Schedule

Here is a summary of the game schedules for various PCSO Lotto draws:

Ultra Lotto 6/58: Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday at 9 PM

Grand Lotto 6/55: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9 PM

Super Lotto 6/49: Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 9 PM

Mega Lotto 6/45: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9 PM

Lotto 6/42: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9 PM

6D Lotto: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9 PM

4D Lotto: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9 PM

3D Lotto: Monday to Sunday at 2 PM, 5 PM, and 9 PM

2D Lotto: Monday to Sunday at 2 PM, 5 PM, and 9 PM

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, we recommend checking the official PCSO website or contacting PCSO directly through their official channels. Game schedules and draw times may be subject to change, and it’s essential to verify the information to ensure accuracy.