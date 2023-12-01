NLE RESULTS: Nursing Board Exam Results November 2023

NLE RESULTS: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) is set to release the November 2023 Nursing Licensure Exam Results including the complete List of Passers, Top 10 and Top Performing Schools anytime soon. Expected date of release is scheduled on December 1, 2023.

The PRC, in collaboration with the Board of Nursing, conducted the licensure examination across various testing centers on November 11 and 12, 2023. The exam took place in multiple locations, including the Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, Kidapawan, and Palawan. Thousands of hopeful nursing professionals sat for the rigorous evaluation, eager to prove their competence and dedication.

The members of the Board of Nursing responsible for conducting the licensure examination include Elsie A. Tee (Chairman), Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Elizabeth C. Lagrito, Zenaida C. Gagno, Marylou B. Ong, Merle L. Salvani, and Leah Primitiva S. Paquiz.

Nursing graduates and their families are encouraged to check the official PRC website for the complete list of passers, top 10 (topnotchers), top-performing schools, and the overall performance of schools. The results are also expected to be available on various online platforms.

The results are expected to be available on the PRC's website on December 1.



