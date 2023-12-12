Nini Iris sings “No Time to Die” on The Voice 2023 Top 9

Nini Iris from Team Legend sings “No Time to Die” on The Voice Season 24 Top 9 Live Semifinals on Monday, December 11, 2023, on NBC at 8/7c.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“I’m blown away, your so tasteful the way you build the song, you are so talented and gifted,” said Gwen.

“You flip every song and turn it to yours,” said Niall.

Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Nini Iris’ Top 9 Live Semifinals performance? Share your thoughts and opinion on the discussion box below.

How to vote for your favorite artists on The Voice?

To vote, download The Voice official app on Apple Store and Play Store. Fans can also vote at nbc.com/voicevote.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.