Mac Royals sings “I Wanna Know” on The Voice Top 9 Instant Save

Mac Royals from Team Legend sings “I Wanna Know” on The Voice Season 24 Top 9 Live Elimination Instant Save song on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, on NBC at 8/7c.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“He is giving us exquisite R&B music each week, you are so especial, you are belong in our industry and you belong to the finale of The Voice,” said John.

Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say bout Mac Royals’ performance? Share your thoughts and opinion on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.