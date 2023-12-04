LIVESTREAM: The Voice Top 12 Performances Live Shows

It’s The Voice Top 12 Performances Live Shows tonight! Where and how to watch the Live Shows live stream tonight?

The Voice Season 24 Top 12 artists will perform for the first time live on NBC’s top rating singing competition tonight.

Azán, Lila Forde and Mac Royals from Teal Legend; Huntley, Nini Iris and Mara Justine from Team Niall; Bias, Tanner Massey and Kara Tenae from Team Gwen; Ruby Leigh, Jordan Rainer and Jacquie Roar from Team Reba; will step on stage to perform for your votes.

Where and how to watch The Voice Top 12 live stream tonight?

The Voice To 12 Live Performances will be aired live tonight, Monday, December 4, 2023 on NBC at 8/7c. The show is also available to watch on NBC’s live streaming channel, Peacock and YouTube TV (subscription may apply). Viewers outside the United States can also watch the show via VPN.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.