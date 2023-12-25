LIVESTREAM: SBS Gayo Daejeon 2023 Festival Live

SBS Gayo Daejeon 2023 Livestream: The SBS Gayo Daejeon 2023 Music Festival event is set to happen tonight the the Inspire Arena on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Performers lineup includes Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, TXT, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, THE BOYZ, ATEEZ, ITZY, STAYC, aespa, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, TVXQ, SHINee, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, fromis_9, CRAVITY, NewJeans, xikers, NiziU and&TEAM.

The host for the event are SHINee’s Key, TXT’s YeonJun, and IVE’s An YuJin.

How to watch the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2023 Live Stream Online?

The SBS Gayo Daejeon 2023 Music Festival will be held on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 6PM KST. The event is expected to go live via the SBS official live streaming channel on online.

Fans can purchase the Live Streaming Package which includes VOD Replay, behind the scenes, VCR behind the scenes, exclusive photo release, and a giveaway photo card.

Keep locked on this page, the live video coverage will be added below once available online.

