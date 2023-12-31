LIVESTREAM: 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Dream Record at BIGC

2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon Livestream: The 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Dream Record Music Festival is set to happen tonight Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Performers lineup includes &TEAM, (G)I-DLE, 2AM, aespa, ATBO, ATEEZ, BEBE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Baekho, CRAVITY, DAY6, Dynamic Duo, ENHYPEN, FANTASY , BOYS, fromis_9, Hyoyeon, ITZY, IVE, JUJU SECRET, Jang Min-ho, Kep1er, Kwon Eun-bi, LUCY, Lee Juck, Lee Young-ji, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U, NMIXX, NiziU, ONE TOP, Paul Kim, RIIZE, SHINee, STAYC, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, V1LLION by 1MILLION, Yoon Sang, Young Tak and ZEROBASEONE.

The host for the event are Girls’ Generation’s Yoona, Shinee’s Minho, and Hwang Min-hyun.

How to watch the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Dream Record Live Stream Online?

The 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon Music Festival will be held on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM KST. The event is expected to go live via the MBC official live streaming channel on online.

The Red Carpet festivities kick off a couple of hours prior to the commencement of the main event.

Fans can also purchase the Live Streaming access at BIGC platform globally. Keep locked on this page, the live video coverage will be added below once available online.

