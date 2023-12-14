The 2023 Asia Artist Awards “2023AAA” will happen tonight at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards ceremony will be the 8th ceremony in the show’s history. Performers lineup at 2023 AAA includes NewJeans, Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor, STAYC, NMIXX, Zerobaseone, Stray Kids, BSS, ITZY, The Boyz, Kwon Eun-bi, and &Team.

Pinoy pop group SB19 will also perform at the 2023 AAA awards.

The show will be hosted by Jang Won-young, Kang Daniel and Sung Han-bin.

How to watch the 2023 AAA Asia Artist Awards Live Stream Online?

2023 AAA Asia Artist Awards will be broadcast live via Lazada, its official livestreaming partner in the Philippines. Viewers can watch the show through the Lazada App.

The red carpet event is scheduled to take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by the awards show starting at 3:30 p.m. and concluding at 9:30 p.m.

The Asia Artist Awards select winners by recognizing notable contributions and achievements by South Korean artists in Asian television, film, and music made throughout the past year.

