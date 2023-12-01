Kelly Clarkson sings “Missing You” on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson sings “Missing You” by John Waite during the Kellyoke segment of the The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Watch her performance on the video below.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is an American daytime television talk show hosted by the acclaimed singer and performer Kelly Clarkson. The show first premiered on September 9, 2019.

It features a mix of celebrity interviews, musical performances, and segments that focus on real people and their inspiring stories. The show is known for its lighthearted and engaging approach, with Kelly Clarkson’s down-to-earth personality and relatable charm being key components of its success.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has received critical acclaim and various awards, including Daytime Emmy Awards, and has gained a dedicated fan base for its uplifting and entertaining content.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 5 airs weekdays on NBC.