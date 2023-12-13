Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla Reunite on Stage for ABS-CBN Christmas Special After Breakup

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla set aside personal differences to share the stage during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

The ex-couple, who recently confirmed their breakup, showcased professionalism and unity as they performed together in front of a festive audience. The ABS-CBN Christmas Special has been a long-standing tradition for the network, bringing together its brightest stars to spread holiday cheer.

Despite their personal relationship taking a different turn, Kathryn and Daniel’s on-stage chemistry remained palpable, leaving fans both nostalgic and appreciative of their ability to come together for a special occasion.

The duo’s joint appearance has become the talk of the town, with fans expressing admiration for their professionalism and the ability to maintain a positive working relationship. The ABS-CBN Christmas Special continues to be a platform for unity and celebration, even amidst personal challenges.

As the video clips of their performance circulate on social media, fans are sharing messages of support for both Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, recognizing the strength it takes to share a stage after a significant breakup.

The ABS-CBN Christmas Special will be aired this coming weekend.

