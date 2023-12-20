Huntley The Voice 2023 Season 24 Winner

Huntley from Team Niall is the crowned winner of The Voice 2023 Season 24, the good news was revealed on the shows Finale on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Huntley is the winner of The Voice Season 24 — the final results were revealed on Tuesday’s Live Finale results show, December 19, 2023.

Huntley, who brought amazing musical performances to the NBC’s top-rating singing competition The Voice, beats Ruby Leigh (Team Reba), Jacquie Roar (Team Reba), Lila Forde (Team Legend) and Mara Justine (Team Niall) in the public vote.

During the Finale on Monday, the Top 5 finalists performed two songs each – a up-tempo and ballad songs. Huntley performed “Higher” and “Another Love.”

The Voice winner was announced at the end of a two-hour finale featuring performances from Keith Urban, Earth, Wind & Fire, and others.

Huntley took home the cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Republic Records.

