Herlene Budol, Rob Gomez alleged “Kainan” Issue Now Trending. Screenshots of private messages between Rob and Herlene surfaced online!

Actress and beauty queen Herlene Budol, popularly known as “Hipon Girl,” is now trending on social media. The issue revolves around an alleged private conversation between Herlene and her leading man, Rob Gomez, who is in a relationship with Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila Rebortera.

Earlier in October, Rob had publicly shared that he and Rebortera were working on resolving issues in their relationship. However, recent screenshots of private messages between Rob and Herlene surfaced on the actor’s Instagram and Facebook pages on Wednesday, sparking intense online discussions.

The screenshots depict a conversation that suggests something may have happened between the two actors, with Herlene appearing concerned. The revelation also includes pictures of two negative pregnancy test results. Notably, the screenshots also include alleged conversations between Rob and former beauty queens Bianca Manalo and Pearl Gonzales.

Netizens speculate that Rob’s partner might have exposed the conversations to shed light on the actor’s alleged infidelity with multiple women. As discussions unfold online, observers emphasize the importance of considering privacy and awaiting official statements from the involved parties.

