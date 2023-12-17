Eman Bacosa Pacquiao Wins 1st Round Knockout in Pro Boxing

Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, son of Manny Pacquiao, secured his first win as a professional boxer, defeating Noel Pangantao in a swift 32-second knockout!

The 19-year-old, son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, showcased his prowess in the ring, earning the support of his father, who watched ringside. Bacosa’s triumph follows his debut, which ended in a draw, marking a promising start to his budding boxing career.

Watch the full replay video of Eman Bacosa Pacquiao vs Noel Pangantao match below.

Eman Bacosa’s impressive performance has undoubtedly sparked excitement and optimism for his future in the sport. As the young boxer continues to hone his skills and build on this early success, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the rise of a new boxing sensation with a legendary lineage.

