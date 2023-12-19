Bryce Leatherwood sings “The Finger” on The Voice 2023

Bryce Leatherwood, The Voice Season 22 Champion sings “The Finger” on The Voice Season 24 Top 5 Live Finale on Monday, December 18, 2023, on NBC at 8/7c.

Watch his performance on the video below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.

