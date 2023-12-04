BAR Exam Results 2023 List of Passers and Topnotchers

BAR Exam Results – The Supreme Court of the Philippines is scheduled to release the 2023 BAR Exams Results today, Tuesday, December 5, 22023.

The Supreme Court is set to release the 2023 BAR Exam Results including the list of passers and topnotchers on Tuesday, December 5, 22023.

Out of the 10,791 applicants, 10,387 examinees participated in the 2023 Bar examinations, which took place on September 17 and 24, 2023, across 14 local testing centers.

The examination coverage is composed of eight subjects including Political Law and Public International Law, Labor and Social Legislation, Civil Law, Taxation, Mercantile Law, Criminal Law, Remedial Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics.

Keep locked on this page, the 2023 BAR Exam Results Complete List of Passers and Topnotchers will be posted below once released by The Supreme Court of the Philippines.

Aspiring lawyers can also wait for the 2023 BAR Exam Results at the The Supreme Court’s official live streaming channels on Facebook and YouTube.

2023 BAR Exam Results Topnotchers

2023 BAR Exam Results Complete List of Passer

UPDATING…

For more and upcoming Exam Results, bookmark our website!