Bagyong Kabayan Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Kabayan Update – Tropical depression Kabayan continues to move westward over the sea east of Mindanao, PAGASA said on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

According to PAGASA, the center of Bagyong Kabayan was located at a 460 km East of Davao City, Davao del Sur packed with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is forecast to move Westward at 15 km/h.

Bagyong Kanayan is forecast to follow a generally west northwestward path across the Philippine archipelago over the next two days and is likely to maintain it strength until its initial landfall over Mindanao. However, the possibility of reaching tropical storm category pre-landfall is not ruled out.

It is likely to make landfall along the coast of Surigao del Sur or Davao Oriental tonight or tomorrow early morning, cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao, and emerge over Bohol Sea or Sulu Sea tomorrow noon or afternoon. Due to frictional effects associated with landfall, Kabayan is forecast to weaken over land and the possibility of being downgraded into a low pressure area while over land or after emerging over the sea is not ruled out.

