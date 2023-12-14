Asia Artist Awards 2023 “AAA 2023” Complete List of Winners

Who are the winners at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 “AAA 2023”? The results are in and the winners will be revealed at the Philippine Arena tonight!

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards, also known as “2023 AAA,” will take place tonight at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines, Thursday, December 14, 2023. Some of Korea’s most prominent figures in the industry have traveled to the Philippines to participate in this historic event.

The Asia Artist Awards identify winners by acknowledging significant contributions and achievements made by South Korean artists in Asian television, film, and music over the past year.

WATCH: Asia Artist Awards 2023 Livestream

The event is currently being streamed on Lazada, the official livestreaming partner of the Asia Artist Awards 2023 in the Philippines. Viewers can watch the show through the Lazada App.

Performers lineup at 2023 AAA includes NewJeans, Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor, STAYC, NMIXX, Zerobaseone, Stray Kids, BSS, ITZY, The Boyz, Kwon Eun-bi, and &Team. Pinoy pop group SB19 will also perform at the AAA 2023 ceremony.

Keep locked on this page, results, winner and live video coverage will be added below once available.

THE RESULTS / Asia Artist Awards 2023 Complete List of Winners

Grand Prize (Daesang) Actor of the Year:

Performance of the Year:

Stage of the Year:

Song of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Singer of the Year: Fabulous Award Television Music Best Artist Award Television Music Asia Celebrity Television Music Idol Champ Popularity Award Television / Film Music Lee Jun-ho

Kim Se-jeong Lim Young-woong

Sakurazaka46 DCM Popularity Award Television / Film Music Rookie of the Year Television / Film Music Best Icon Award Television / Film Music Focus Award Television / Film Music New Wave Award Television / Film Music Best Emotive Award Television / Film Music Best Choice Award Television / Film Music Hot Trend Award Television / Film Music Potential Award Television / Film Music Best Acting Award Best Actor Award Best Musician Award Best Producer Award AAA Scene Stealer AAA Best Achievement Award

UPDATING…

