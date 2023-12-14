Asia Artist Awards 2023 “AAA 2023” Complete List of Winners

Who are the winners at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 “AAA 2023”? The results are in and the winners will be revealed at the Philippine Arena tonight!
The 2023 Asia Artist Awards, also known as “2023 AAA,” will take place tonight at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines, Thursday, December 14, 2023. Some of Korea’s most prominent figures in the industry have traveled to the Philippines to participate in this historic event.
The Asia Artist Awards identify winners by acknowledging significant contributions and achievements made by South Korean artists in Asian television, film, and music over the past year.
WATCH: Asia Artist Awards 2023 Livestream
The event is currently being streamed on Lazada, the official livestreaming partner of the Asia Artist Awards 2023 in the Philippines. Viewers can watch the show through the Lazada App.
Performers lineup at 2023 AAA includes NewJeans, Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor, STAYC, NMIXX, Zerobaseone, Stray Kids, BSS, ITZY, The Boyz, Kwon Eun-bi, and &Team. Pinoy pop group SB19 will also perform at the AAA 2023 ceremony.
THE RESULTS / Asia Artist Awards 2023 Complete List of Winners
|Grand Prize (Daesang)
|
|Fabulous Award
|Television
|Music
|Best Artist Award
|Television
|Music
|Asia Celebrity
|Television
|Music
|Idol Champ Popularity Award
|Television / Film
|Music
|
|
|DCM Popularity Award
|Television / Film
|Music
|Rookie of the Year
|Television / Film
|Music
|Best Icon Award
|Television / Film
|Music
|Focus Award
|Television / Film
|Music
|New Wave Award
|Television / Film
|Music
|Best Emotive Award
|Television / Film
|Music
|Best Choice Award
|Television / Film
|Music
|Hot Trend Award
|Television / Film
|Music
|Potential Award
|Television / Film
|Music
|Best Acting Award
|Best Actor Award
|Best Musician Award
|Best Producer Award
|AAA Scene Stealer
|AAA Best Achievement Award
UPDATING…
