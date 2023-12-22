Albania Drita Ziri Crowned Winner of Miss Earth 2023

Albania Drita Ziri the crowned winner of Miss Earth 2023, the good news was announced at Van Phuc City in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Drita Ziri from Albania is the announced winner of the recently concluded Miss Earth 2023 beauty pageant held at Van Phuc City in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Drita Ziri bested 84 other contestant during the Miss Earth 2023 Grand Finals.

During the Question and Answer Portion “Q&A,” the Top 4 finalists are asked with the same question: “An official at a recent climate conference was quoted as saying ‘there is no science behind calls for the phaseout of fossil fuels.’ Do you agree? Why, or why not?”

Albania Drita Ziri’s winning answer is:

“I do believe that there’s a lot happening to our the Earth right now regarding also this problem, it’s because of people, it’s because of the unawareness. I believe if we can plant the seed of love we all gonna carry all the other values that we need to have, persistency, consistency, determination and passion for caring our Earth.”

Other winners are Cora Bliault of Thailand as Miss Earth Fire, Đỗ Thị Lan Anh of Vietnam as Miss Earth Water and Yllana Aduana on Phillippines as Miss Earth Air.

Miss Earth pageant aims to raise awareness to the tourists and travelers regarding ecological conservation in order to directly benefit the economic development and to foster respect for different cultures and for human rights.

