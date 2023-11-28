Why Tom Nitti Leaves The Voice Season 24?

Tom Nitti from Team Reba McEntire has left the competition, the sad news was announced by Reba on Monday’s episode on The Voice.

Why Tom Nitti Leaves The Voice?

Reba McEntire revealed Nitti’s departure, citing personal reasons. The nature of these reasons remains undisclosed.

Meanwhile, Team Reba are on tonight’s series of The Voice Knockout Rounds. Catch all the performances on our live recap on this link.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.