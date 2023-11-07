VIRAL: Honda Civic Accident Marcos Highway Video

A devastating road accident on Monday morning resulted in the death of four individuals in Antipolo, Rizal. The incident occurred on Marcos Highway in Barangay Mayamot, involving a collision between a black Honda Civic sedan and a trailer truck.

According to local law enforcement, the sedan, carrying four young males, was speeding when it collided with the trailer truck. The impact was so intense that almost half of the sedan was crushed and ended up beneath the truck.

Authorities are working diligently to identify the victims. Meanwhile, an investigation into the tragic incident is underway.

The community mourns the loss of these lives and hopes for a thorough inquiry to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Currently trending on TikTok is a video where you can see footage taken by a car passenger just before the accident occurred. In the video, you can observe the car moving at an incredibly high speed.

A CCTV footage video of the actual crash was also released online. Watch viral video below.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving, urging motorists to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.

