Vice Ganda & Billy Crawford Reconcile on It’s Showtime

Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford reunited after Vice’s Magpasikat performance on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on It’s Showtime.

In a touching reunion, Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford came together on the set of “It’s Showtime” after a two-years. The emotional moment unfolded after Vice Ganda’s Magpasikat performance, bringing tears to the studio audience as Billy, his wife Coleen Garcia, and their two-year-old son Amari made a surprise appearance.

Their issue, which had led to them unfollowing each other on Instagram in 2021, was resolved amicably. Vice Ganda emphasized their reconciliation, highlighting the importance of healing and rekindling relationships. He expressed his deep bond with Billy and how meaningful their friendship is.

Lingid po sa kaalaman ninyo, okay na okay na kami ni Billy. Basta okay na kami. Tapos, bigla kong naisip yung concept ng healing. Knowing that the madlang people know we’re okay, baka mag-inspire ito sa inyo na mag-heal din. It’s about time na baka kaya n’yo na rin di ba na makipag reconcile sa taong mahalagang mahalaga sa inyo. Kasi si Billy is one very important person sa buhay ko. At the end of the day, you are my best friend, and I love you very much. Regalo natin ito sa madlang people na makita nilang magkakasama tayo uli.

"Okay na okay na kami ni Billy." Billy Crawford returns to "It's Showtime" as a guest of Vice Ganda's #ShowtimeMagpasikat2023 performance. Vice and Billy, who had a falling out after the latter left the noontime show, shared that they are now in good terms. pic.twitter.com/cpjs9vx97F — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 9, 2023

The heartfelt reunion showcased the depth of their bond, with Vice Ganda commending Billy’s dedication to joining the noontime program, despite his busy schedule. The reconciliation serves as a powerful reminder of the value of mending relationships and reuniting with those who hold a special place in our hearts.

