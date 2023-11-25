Tim Poch Kissing Scene at Senior High Series is Now Trending

Tim Poch kissing scene at ABS-CBN’s hit series Senior High is now trending!

In a surprising turn of events, the latest episode of the hit series “Senior High” featuring Zaijan Jaranilla and Miggy Jimenez, known as “TimPoch,” has set social media on fire.

The on-screen duo’s intimate kiss has quickly become a trending topic, capturing the hearts of fans and sparking speculation about the possibility of a Boys’ Love (BL) series.

Senior High is a Philippine teen drama television series broadcast by Kapamilya Channel and streaming on iWantTFC. Directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay, it stars Andrea Brillantes alongside Kyle Echarri, Juan Karlos Labajo, Elijah Canlas, Zaijan Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, and Daniela Stranner.

