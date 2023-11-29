The Voice Season 24 Top 12 Artists Revealed

Who made it to the Top 12 of The Voice Season 24? Here’s the complete list of artists who successfully made it to the Live Shows of NBC’s top rating singing competition, The Voice.

Following a dynamic sequence of emotional highs and captivating performances, The Voice Season 24 has concluded the selection process for its Top 12 artists who successfully passed the Knockout Rounds. These talented individuals are poised to participate in the upcoming Live Shows of The Voice, where they will showcase their prowess in the competition.

Here’s the complete list of The Voice Top 12 Artists:

TEAM LEGEND

Azán

Lila Forde

Mac Royals

TEAM NIALL

Huntley

Nini Iris

Mara Justine

TEAM GWEN

Bias

Tanner Massey

Kara Tenae

TEAM REBA

Ruby Leigh

Jordan Rainer

Jacquie Roar

The Voice Season 24 returns Monday and Tuesday next week for the Top 12 Live Shows.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.