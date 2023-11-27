The Voice Recap Tonight: Playoffs November 27, 2023 Episode

The Voice Recap Tonight – The Voice Season 24 Playoffs rounds returns tonight, Monday, November 27, 2023, only on NBC at 8/7c!

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan continue to trim down their teams for the live shows in the Playoff Rounds.

During the Playoffs, the top 20 artists will perform for the coaches with a song of their choice, with each coach selecting two of their artists to advance to the top eight semi-finals.

PERFORMANCES

Kara Tenae from Team Gwen sings “Rain” by SWV

“It was so good, you never over performed, you performed the song like it was meant to be performed,” said Niall.

“It was feeling so nostalgic, I absolutely love this song. It was so good for your voice, you sounded magical, you just look like a star on stage, and you control your movement that is so savvy and beautiful,” said John.

“She’s really humble, your voice has gotten warmer with little bit of rasp. I don’t think people understand how hard it is to be that in control of your voice and move on stage at the same time and that is a pro stuff,” said Gwen.

THE RESULTS

SAFE AND ADVANCING TO THE LIVE SHOWS

ELIMINATED

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.