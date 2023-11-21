The Voice Recap Tonight: Playoffs November 21, 2023 Episode

The Voice Recap Tonight- The Voice Season 24 Playoffs rounds premieres tonight, Tuesday, November 21, 2023, only on NBC at 8/7c!

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan continue to trim down their teams for the live shows in the Playoff Rounds.

During the Playoffs, the top 20 artists will perform for the coaches with a song of their choice, with each coach selecting two of their artists to advance to the top eight semi-finals.

PERFORMANCES:

Nini Iris from Team Niall sings “River” by Bishop Briggs.

“You can do anything with your voice, you are so gifted and it was incredible,” said Gwen. “You present with confidence and skills,” said John.

“You are a very strong vocalist, you are great and I love your voice,” said Reba. “It was getting better and better and I’m constantly blown away by you,” said Niall.

Mara Justine from Team Niall sings “You’ve Got the Love” by Florence + the Machine.

“It was a revelation, people saw a different side of your voice,” said John. “It was an emotional roller coaster of excitement and your vocals are so good,” said Reba.

“You are an amazing a star already, you have what it takes to be a live performer,” said Gwen. “I thought you did it unbelievably today, you has made my decision even tougher,” said Niall.

UPDATING…

