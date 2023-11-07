The Voice Recap Tonight, Knockouts Results November 7, 2023

The Voice Season 24 returns tonight with the Knockouts Rounds, scheduled to air on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, exclusively on NBC at 9/8c!

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan continue to trim down their teams for the live shows in the Knockout Rounds.

In the Knockouts, each coach pairs three of their artists in a singing match. The artists themselves will select the song they will sing in the round. The coach will then select one of the three artists to advance to the Live Playoffs.

Bookmark this page, recap, results and performance videos will be added below once available online.

PERFORMANCES

Tanner Massey vs Chechi Sarai vs Rudi – Team Gwen

“You three are wonderful. Chechi your voice is insan, Rudi you can really sing and Tanner it was so perfect when it came to the emotional connection.” said John.

“Rudi your performance was excellent and you were having fun, Tanner you’re cute as button you are so talented,” said Reba.

“Chechi you are unique, Rudi you have this crazy vocal ability and Tanner you channel emotion and lyrics,” said coach Gwen.

The winner of this knock will be revealed tonight.

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.