The Voice Recap Tonight, Knockouts Results November 14, 2023

The Voice Season 24 returns tonight with the Knockouts Rounds, scheduled to air on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, exclusively on NBC at 9/8c!

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan continue to trim down their teams for the live shows in the Knockout Rounds.

In the Knockouts, each coach pairs three of their artists in a singing match. The artists themselves will select the song they will sing in the round. The coach will then select one of the three artists to advance to the Live Playoffs.

PERFORMANCES

Mac Royals vs Taylor Deneen vs Brandon Montel – Team Legend

Mac Royals sings Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U,” Taylor Deneen sings Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Sweet Thing” and Brandon Montel sings SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me.”

“Brandon you are so wonderful ang your have stage presence look great, Taylor showmanship and your range is powerful,” said Reba.

“Taylor it was so good what you can do with your voice,” said Niall. “Mac everything you brought to that performance is what exactly what I would have watched in some Grammy performance,” said Gwen.

“Brandon the song connects to you story, Mac you just sang your way to Gwen, Taylor you just bring the power when it’s time and it keeps going,” said John.

The winner of this knockout is Mac, John saves Taylor, Brandon is eliminated.

Alexa Wildish vs Julia Roome vs Lennon VanderDoes – Team Niall

Alexa Wildish sings “Believe,” Julia Roome sings “Unstoppable,” Lennon VanderDoes sings “I Won’t Give Up.”

The winner of this knockout is Alexa. Julia and Lennon are eliminated.

We felt something inside us say @alexawildish absolutely slayed this performance. 🌟 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/kdf9kcyqHS — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 15, 2023

You can't be as unstoppable as Julia Roome's rendition of this SIA classic! 🎶 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/dwDIzzsq4j — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 15, 2023

